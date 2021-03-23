Food Safety Testing Market: By Containments, End Users, Region, Industry Scope, Dynamics, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Opportunities, and Forecast 2015-2025

In this report, the Global Food Safety Testing market was valued at USD 12.0 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

“Food Safety Testing Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Food Safety Testing Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Increasing incidences of contamination in food safety has propelled the demand for food safety by food manufacturers. Moreover, high awareness pertaining to foodborne diseases caused by food contamination has rendered food safety testing a necessity for the food manufacturers thereby augmenting the sales of this service. Advent of advanced techniques and more sophisticated equipment employed for food safety testing is also expected to gain traction in sales of tested food products for the past few years and continues to show promising prospects for future growth.

The government of various countries has introduced stringent food safety laws mandating the quality of food product, which is expected to impact the industry positively. Additionally, global expansion of food and beverages industry, compounded growing food service industry is another factor fueling the market growth. However, lack of proper administration of food infrastructure could impact the market negatively.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the food safety testing market which can be attributed to the increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, stringent government regulations pertaining to food safety, presence of a number of major players in the industry and incessant growth of population in the region.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on contaminant segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Pathogens

• Genetically Modified Organism

• Chemicals and Toxins

On the basis on the technology, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Q-PCR-based Method

• D-PCR- based Method

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Foods

• Agriculture

• Environment

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of food safety testing market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in food safety testing market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences, Intertek Group plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.Genetic ID NA, Inc., ALS Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, SGS SA and TÜV Nord Group.