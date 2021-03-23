Global Angioplasty Balloons Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global angioplasty balloons market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.
The key market players for global angioplasty balloons market are listed below;
Medtronic
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Abbott
Angiodynamics, Inc
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Biomerics, LLC
Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
Cook Medical Incorporated
Cordis Corporation
Hexacath
Jotec AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Microport Scientific
Nipro Medical Corporation
Palex Medical SA
Panmed US
Stryker
Teleflex Inororated
Terumo Corporation
The market is further segmented into;
Type
Material
Balloon Type
Disease Indication
End User
The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented on the basis of type into Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons and Stent graft balloon catheter. In 2018, Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to reach USD 1,205.51 million by 2025.
The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of material is segmented into Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers and Other. In 2018, Nylon segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share.
The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of balloon type is segmented into Semi-Compliant and Non-Compliant. In 2018, Semi-Compliant segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period.
The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of Disease Indication is segmented into Coronary angioplasty, Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty and Peripheral angioplasty. In 2018, Coronary angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with highest market share in the forecast period.
The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of End User is segmented into Cath labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Diagnostic Centers. In 2018, Cath labs segment is expected to dominate the market at the highest
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
