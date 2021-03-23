Global Automated Border Control Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global automated border control market is expected to reach a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (ABC E-gates and ABC Kiosks), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Airport, Landport and Seaport), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ABC E-gates and ABC Kiosks. In 2018, ABC E – Gates segment is likely to dominate market.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware further segmented into document authentication system (DAS) and biometric verification system (BVS) and others (signature scanner and baggage scanner). Biometric verification system is further classified into face recognition, fingerprint recognition, IRIS recognition and other (palm print and vein). Services further divided into installation and maintenance. In 2018, hardware segment is likely to dominate market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport, landport and seaport. In 2018, airport segment is likely to dominate market.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Global automated border control market are listed below;

Secunet

IER

Gemalto NV

IDEMIA

Dermalog

Identification Systems GmbH

SITA

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Securiport LLC

Veridos

CrossMatch

HID Global Corporation

NEC Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Accenture

Gunnebo AB

Vision Box

Collins Aerospace

Aware,Inc.

Vancouver Airport Authority

Atos SE

