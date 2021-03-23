Global Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global circuit breaker market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Global fuse market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation for Global circuit breaker market

Voltage

Circuit Breaker Product Type

Fuse Product Type

TAM Medium Voltage Fuses Type

TAM DC Circuit Breakers Type

End Use

The global fuse market is segmented based on voltage into seven notable segments; 300 -500V, 500 – 1000V, 1000V – 1500V, 1500V- 2000V, 2000V – 2500V, 2500V – 3000V and 3000V -3600V. In 2018, 300V-500V segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global circuit breaker market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; low voltage circuit breakers and high voltage circuit breakers. Low voltage circuit breakers is sub segmented into miniature circuit breakers, molded case circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, modular circuit breaker and others. High voltage circuit breakers is sub segmented into oil circuit breakers, air blast circuit breakers, sf6 circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, residual current circuit breaker (RCCB). In 2018, low voltage circuit breakers segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025..

The global fuse market is segmented based on product type into seven notable segments; high-power fuse, traction fuses, telecom fuses, specialty fuse, thermal fuse and others. High-power fuse is sub segmented into solar fuse, high voltage fuse and medium voltage fuse. Medium voltage fuse is sub segmented into MV UL fuse and MV IEC fuse. In 2018, specialty fuse segment is valued to rule with highest market share..

The global TAM for medium voltage fuses market is segmented based on type into six notable segments; thermal fuse cutoff TF 98? 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff TF 102? 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff TF 115? 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff 133? 250V 3A, thermal fuse cutoff 150°C CUT OFF and others. In 2018, thermal fuse cutoff TF 98 °C 250V 3A segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The global TAM for DC circuit breakers market is segmented based on type into six notable segments; thermal circuit breaker-0.5A – 50A, thermal circuit breaker 100A, thermal circuit breaker 200A, thermal circuit breaker 300A, thermal circuit breaker 400A and others. In 2018, thermal circuit breaker- 0.5 A-50A segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The global circuit breaker and fuse market is segmented based on end use into three notable segments; HVAC, energy storage, EV charging. In 2018, HVAC segment is valued to rule with highest market share..

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographic al regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

Scheinder Electric

Powell Electronics, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Cgglobal

Fuli Electric Co. Ltd

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

EFACEC

HAWKER SiddeleySWITCHGEAR

Tavrida Electric

Legrand

Honeywell International Inc.

CAMSCO ELECTRIC CO., LTD

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Recent Developments in the market

In 2014, 27% of the world’s rural population did not have power get to contrast and 4% of urban populaces. The jolt rate became the quickest from 1994 to 2014 in Africa, the Middle East, and South and Southeast Asia. Ventures to build power get to have critical ramifications for financial advancement and personal satisfaction and in addition the energy utilization and energy-related discharges for every nation.

As per information discharged Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), in between April 2000 and December 2017 FDI inflows in the Indian non-regular energy division at USD 6.26 billion and while passing through fuse the metal present inside it melts and makes the circuit open.

Key Takeaways

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of Investment by African countries to improve electricity infrastructure which are as follows;

Growth in renewable power generation

Increasing access to electricity in developing countries

High voltage circuit breaker used in Europe region, due to the low cost of equipment.

However, stringent environmental and safety regulations for sf6 circuit breakers and Increasing competition from the unorganized sector of the circuit breaker market is hindering the market growth

Key factors of the report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global circuit breaker and fuse market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

