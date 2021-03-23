Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

A cold chain monitoring is a monitoring solution being utilized during supply chain management. It helps in keeping track of the temperature, location, humidity and various other factors which can deteriorate the product properties and so it also helps in maintaining the levels of all the factors.

It helps in reducing the cycle time, operational costs and increases the shelf life of the products, productivity and supply chain efficiency. They also help to keep track of the inventory and helps in increasing its efficiency. Many sensors and actuators are used for the monitoring process to check on the temperature and humidity levels. Sensors help in proper integration of cold chain monitoring from processing and production, transportation, storage to delivery and also provide high performance and up-to-date temperature data in any environment.

A cold chain is considered as one of the common practice in the industries such as pharmaceutical and food industries as these industries are particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

Global cold chain monitoring market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

The global cold chai monitoring market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, logistics, application and geography.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The hardware is sub-segmented into sensors and data loggers, networking devices, RFID devices and Telematics and Telemetry Devices. The software is sub-segmented into cloud based and on-premises.

On the basis of logistics, the market is segmented into storage and transportation. The transportation is sub-segmented into roadways, waterways, railways and airways.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages and chemicals. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare is sub-segmented into vaccines, biobanks and medicines and drugs. The food and beverages is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, meat and sea foods, processed foods and poultry and dairy products.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are

> SAFETRACES, Inc.

> Freshsurety

> AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

> Tagbox

> Nimble Wireless

> Americold

> Klinge Corporation

> Daikin Industries.

> Zest Labs, Inc.

> Sensitech, Inc.

> Orbcomm

> BERLINGER & CO

> Monnit Corporation

> SecureRF Corporation

> Savi Technology

> Elpro Buchs AG

> Lingege Logistics Holdings, Inc.

> Smart Sense

