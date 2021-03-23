Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-ray Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Global contrast and imaging agents in interventional X-ray market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Agent Type (Iodinated Contrast Media, Barium-Based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media, Gold Nanoparticle Contrast Agents, Others), Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Oncology, Urology, General Surgery), End User (Imaging Centers, Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private Practices), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In agent type, iodinated contrast media is dominating as well as the fastest growing segment in the market.

In application, cardiology is dominating as well as the fastest growing segment in the market.

In end user, imaging centers is dominating as well as the fastest growing segment in the market.

Market Players

The key market players for global contrast and imaging agents in interventional X-ray market are listed below;

General Electric Company

BRACCO

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Jodas Expoim

TAEJOON PHARM

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

iMAX

Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Others

