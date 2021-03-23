Global Directional Drilling Service Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Directional Drilling Service Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Directional Drilling Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton

Scientific Drilling International

D. P. Jindal Group

Baker Hughes Incorporated

National Oilwell Varco

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

Cathedral Energy Services

Weatherford

Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata Incorporated

Weatherford International PLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional System

Rotary Steerable System

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore Application

Offshore Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

