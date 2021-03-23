Global E Prescribing Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

E Prescribingis an emerging technology framework that diminishes the use of paper prescriptions by medical practitioners by sending prescriptions to pharmacists electronically thus reducing errors and illegible handwriting problems in prescriptions. The Global E Prescribing Market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD XXX Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of XX% between 2013 and 2019.

Request For Sample @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064742

The framework consists of four major parts: the prescriber, the transaction hub, the pharmacy and the patient. The prescribes updates the record of the patent with a new prescription or updates the old one after studying his records and then this is transmitted to the transaction hub. From here the pharmacy is updated and a call is given to the patient. This not only has efficiency advantages over the handwritten prescription but also makes the medical care more reliable and effective.

The end user of this technology include hospitals, patients, office based physicians and pharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics

The increasing government initiatives to make healthcare more efficient and error free combined with the overall improvement in healthcare system efficiency is what is driving E Prescription markets. Following are the driving factors for the market of this technology:

The implementation of Electronic Health Record (EHR’s) systems by the governments of many developing countries.

Growing need for improved and efficient healthcare systems in various countries at urban as well as rural levels.

Growing expansion of IT in healthcare also drives the market for this technology.

Targets to reduce healthcare and prescription costs.

The roadblocks faced by E Prescription are as follows:

Physician reluctance to accept the new technology in a sensitive matter like healthcare.

Data integrity and security against threats from making the system electronic.

High initial costs of the prescription system and threat to the privacy of patients data.

Low availability of broadband in many functional regions.

Market Segmentation

The market for E Prescription is segmented on the basis of product, end user, delivery mode and region as follows:

On the basis of Product type

E prescribing solutions

Integrated solutions

Standalone solutions

E Prescribing Services

Support & maintenance services

Implementation services

Network services

Training & education services

On the basis of delivery type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Licensed or on-premise delivery

On the basis of end user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Office-based physicians

Regional segmentation

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

In this segmentation, integrated solutions, web based delivery and hospitals constitute the largest share of the respective segmentation division.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe and North America dominate the market for E Prescribing owing to the various schemes and initiatives been taken up by the government in these countries. Europe however held the largest share of global E Prescription market in 2012. Itwill continue to hold this position owing to the large-scale adoption of European Patient Smart Open Services (epSOS) coupled with the Schleswig-Holstein Health Initiative which has fuelled the E health services in the region. North America will however represent the fastest growing regional market, attributed to higher adoption of electronic prescribing systems to support the increasingly changing healthcare infrastructure. On one hand the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has led to the restructuring of private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid systems, the CMS incentive program reimburses physicians for using EHR (Electronic Health Records) on the other hand, which is encouraging the use of e-prescribing. Also schemes such as Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and National Council for Prescription Drugs Program are driving north American E prescription market.Lastly, the Asia Pacific market is increasingly adopting to this technology owing to the improved and developing healthcare facilities and infrastructure in this region.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of E Prescribing and determine its future are: E-ClinicalWorks (USA), HealthFusion, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc.(USA),Cerner Corporation(USA), Practice Fusion, Inc(USA), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (USA), Epic Systems Corporation (USA), Quality Systems, Inc. (USA), Athenahealth, Inc. (USA), RelayHealth, LLC (USA), GE Healthcare (USA), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (USA), DrFirst, Inc. (USA), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (USA), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (USA), Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (USA).

Report Highlights

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

E Prescribing market segments

E Prescribing market drivers, restraints and opportunities

E Prescribing market size and forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply and demand value chain

E Prescribing market current trends

Competition and major companies

Technology and R&D status

Porters five force analysis

Strategic and critical success factor analysis of key players

The regional analysis of E Prescribing market includes:

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Request For Customization @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10064742

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609