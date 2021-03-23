Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – NextDocs, CareLex, Forte Research, Fujitsu, HL7, Mayo Clinic, Oracle | 2019-2025

Summary

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market 2019-2025

Description: –

An electronic trial master file (eTMF) is a trial master file in electronic (digital content) format. It is a type of content management system for the pharmaceutical industry, providing a formalized means of organizing and storing documents, images, and other digital content for pharmaceutical clinical trials that may be required for compliance with government regulatory agencies. The term eTMF encompasses strategies, methods and tools used throughout the lifecycle of the clinical trial regulated content.

The revenue from United States is expected to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2027.

Scope of the Report:

The global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

NextDocs

CareLex

Forte Research

Fujitsu

HL7

Mayo Clinic

Oracle

Paragon Solutions

Phlexglobal

SafeBioPharma

SterlingBio

SureClinical

EMC Documentum

Arivis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On Premise

Cloud

Segment by Application

Sponsors

CRO

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

