Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players – Bosch, Magneti Marelli, Continental, Denso, Autoliv, Takata, Hitachi, Mitsubishi and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Summary

Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market 2019-2025

Description: –

An engine control unit (ECU), also commonly called an engine control module (ECM), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly. Before ECUs, air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and idle speed were mechanically set and dynamically controlled by mechanical and pneumatic means.

The safety and security control module segment by product type is witnessing high growth rate during the forecast period. In 2017, this segment holds a 18.3% market share of the ECU market, which is higher than any other product type segment.

Scope of the Report:

The global Engine Control Unit (ECU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Engine Control Unit (ECU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Engine Control Unit (ECU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bosch

Magneti Marelli

Continental

Denso

Autoliv

Takata

Hitachi

Mitsubishi

ZF Friedrichshafen

Delphi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powertrain Control Module

Safty and Security Control Module

Communication and Navigation Control Module

Body Control Module

Others

Segment by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Engine Control Unit (ECU)

1.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Powertrain Control Module

1.2.3 Safty and Security Control Module

1.2.4 Communication and Navigation Control Module

1.2.5 Body Control Module

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Compact Vehicle

1.3.3 Mid-sized Vehicle

1.3.4 Premium Vehicle

1.3.5 Luxury Vehicle

1.3.6 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Engine Control Unit (ECU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Engine Control Unit (ECU) Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Magneti Marelli

7.2.1 Magneti Marelli Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Magneti Marelli Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Denso

7.4.1 Denso Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Denso Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Autoliv

7.5.1 Autoliv Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Autoliv Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Takata

7.6.1 Takata Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Takata Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hitachi

7.7.1 Hitachi Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hitachi Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mitsubishi

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

