Global Eubiotics Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Derived from the Greek words eu =healthy and bios = life, Eubiotics is the science of healthy living. The term is used in the feed industry where promoting growth and maintaining health are the main requirements. Eubiotics refers to a healthy balance of the micro-flora in the gastrointestinal tract. The primary reason for using eubiotics is to sustain the intestinal eubiosis, which will result in an improved health status and performance in farm animals. Also, the availability of the required balance of eubiosis optimizes nutrient absorption. Majorly, Feed additives such as probiotics, prebiotics, essential oils and organic acids are referred to as eubiotics.

Market Dynamics

The total ban on antibiotic growth promoters in the European Union since January 2006 created the demand for development of new alternatives such as Eubiotics.Further, their ability to influence and partly modify the composition and overall concentration of intestinal microflora accelerates their requirement in market. However, the lack of sufficient scientific evidence to back up the beneficial claims established for eubiotics restrains its market growth. Also, they usually show only limited and variable growth-promoting effects and, the ‘probiotic effect’ of eubiotics is not as consistent as in case of Antibiotic growth promoters. Thus, hindering its progress.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the lines of product type, animal type, and geography.The various product types available are probiotics, prebiotics, essential oils and organic acids. Probiotics are viable microorganisms which are used as feed additives in monogastric animals. The concept of prebiotics is based on the feeding of certain non-digestible oligosaccharides in order to control or manipulate microbial composition and/or activity, thereby assisting to maintain a beneficial microflora. Essential oils are the active ingredients present in various plants and spices (e.g. thymol, carvacrol, eugenol). They help to modify the composition of intestinal microflora and to exert beneficial effects on performance of poultry and swine. Organic acids such as fumaric acid, citric acid, formic acid, lactic acid, and sorbic acid provide aid in overcoming digestive insufficiency and post-weaning problems in piglets.Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, domestic Pets, and Horses are major animal types covered.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Eubiotics have enormous market opportunities in the animal feed industry around the world. Currently, Europe has the largest market share. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in upcoming years due to strong demand from countries such as China and India, growing meat consumption in the region and rising concerns over antibiotics usage. The market in North America is also anticipated to rise in future.

Key Players

The Global Eubiotics market is mainly controlled by firms such as DowDuPont, Chr. Hansen, DSM,Lallemand Inc.,Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Calpis,BASF SE, YARA International Asa, Lesaffre Group, Addcon among others.

