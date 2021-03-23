Global Flow Cytometry Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2025

Global flow cytometry market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Technology (Cell-Based fFlow Cytometry, Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Products (Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In technology, cell based assay segment is dominating the market and bead based growing with the highest CAGR because Flow cytometry has wide research applications such as apoptosis, b-cell, bead-based immunoassays, cell and tissue microscopy, clinical, intracellular flow, multicolor flow, stem cell and t-cell immunology. These assays are differentiated by cell based screening and bead based screening whereas the advanced cell based assays includes real-time intracellular calcium response measurements and high-content fluorescent imaging systems whereas bead based screening involves micro beads which works as the solid matrix for antibodies or proteins. And the developments of the new technologies such as high-throughput (HT) flow cytometry are extending the capabilities of cell-based screening technologies.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11923

In products, reagent and consumable is dominating the market and flow cytometry instruments are growing with the highest CAGR because various types of reagents are used for the flow cytometry application such as dyes, antibodies, beads and others. The antibodies are having wide application in fields of immunology, cancer and veterinary science. Other flow cytometry reagents include standards for fluorophores, cell types, and for instrument calibration. The dyes are extracted from live cells which make the process assessable for cell health and cell viability. Typically they work for the staining the nuclei of dead and live cells.

In application, research application dominating the market and clinical application is growing with the highest CAGR because flow cytometry is used in the health research and treatment such as in the treatment of HIV infection, in case of treating leukemia and lymphoma patients not only limited to this but the technology has also have its wide usage to other application such as cross-matching organs for transplantation, apoptosis, research involving stem cells and others. In clinical applications, flow cytometer is used in various fields such as Immunophenotyping of a variety of specimens, including whole blood, bone marrow, serous cavity fluids, cerebrospinal fluid, urine, and solid tissues leading the growth of the market.

In end user, academic & research institutes is dominating the market and growing with the highest CAGR due to flow cytometry the researchers are being assisted by various ways such as rapid examination of diverse individual cell types within a population of cells suspended in fluid. High-performance flow cytometers as well as high-speed cell sorters have their high usage in research such as HIV research, cancer, stem cell and drug discovery leading the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global flow cytometry market are listed below;

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH

BIOM?RIEUX

Mechatronics

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Stratedigm, Inc.

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

BD.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

ACEA BIO

Agilent Technologies

Luminex Corporation.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11923

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]