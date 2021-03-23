Global Indoor LED Lighting Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Wattage Type (Less Than 50 W, 50 W-150 W, More Than 150 W), Application (Commercial, Residential, Automotive) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition

A light-emitting diode is a semiconductor diode which emits light on conducting current. It is used in indoor and outdoor lighting, electronic displays among others. In other words, light-emitting diodes are small devices that convert electrical energy into near-UV and visible wavelengths when packaged and connected to an electrical circuit.

They are made from semiconductor materials that are crystals made of two or three elements combined, for instance, gallium indium nitride (GaInN) or gallium phosphide (GaP). These unique combinations of elements have distinctive crystalline structures that can accommodate both holes (positively charged electron vacancies) and electrons (negatively charged), that are separated by a band-gap since they exist at different energy levels.

Global Indoor LED lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into lamps, bulbs, tubes, luminaries, surface mounted, wall mounted, free standing, downlights, linear and others. The services segment is sub-segmented into design & installations and maintenance &support.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation.

On the basis of wattage type, the market is segmented into less than 50W, 50W-150W and more than 150W.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, residential, commercial and others. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into parking, airport, sports stadium, hotel and others.

Market Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are

> SIGNIFY HOLDING

> GENERAL ELECTRIC

> OSRAM GMBH

> CREE, INC.

> EATON

> HUBBELL

> DIALIGHT

> ZUMBOTEL.

> SYSKA

> NEPTUN LIGHT INC

> DELVIRO ENERGY

> IGUZZINI

> SMARTRAY INC

> BAMFORD LIGHTING

> CONTRAC LIGHTING

> INTERLED

> DEXTRA GROUP PLC

> ASTUTE LIGHTING LTD

> SONDIA LIGHTING

> ECOLED LTD

