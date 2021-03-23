Global Microgrid Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global microgrid market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increased demand of automated grid systems, reduction in carbon footprint, advancement in microgrid connectivity by integration of IoT, and benefits of low cost and clean energy storage

The key market players for global microgrid market are listed below;

ABB

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

Caterpillar Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Green Energy Corp.

Homer Energy LLC

Microgrid Energy

Pareto Energy

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

The market is further segmented into;

Grid Type

Connectivity

Offering

Vertical

Power Source

The global microgrid market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, DC microgrid segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into switchgears, power inverters, smart meters, reciprocating engines, and energy storage systems and power generators. The energy storage systems and power generators segment is further sub-segmented into power generators and energy storage systems. The power generator includes fuel cells and diesel gensets, chp and micro-chp, micro turbines, and renewables (PV cells, wind based, and others). The energy storage systems include lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, flywheels, flow batteries, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into engineering and design, monitoring and control, and operations & maintenance. In 2018, hardware segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail & grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on vertical into five notable segments healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility. The industrial segment is further sub segmented as steel, mining, and others. The utility segment is further sub-segmented into urban electrification and rural electrification. In 2018, healthcare segment is valued to rule with highest market shares in 2025.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on power into natural gas, combined heat and power, diesel, solar, fuel cells, others. In 2018, diesel segment is valued to rule with highest market shares .

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microgrid market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12229

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]