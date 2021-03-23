Global Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand, stringent safety guidelines and government protocols, automated NDT devices expected to see most demand, the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants and outsourcing of non-core activities and technical resource constraints driving the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled equipment operators and high cost of NDT equipment slowing down acceptance is hampering the growth of market.

The key market players for global nondestructive testing services and equipment market are listed below;

General Electric

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

MISTRAS Group, Inc

Pfinder KG

Intertek Group plc

Nikon Metrology NV

Ashtead Technology

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology srl

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Mode of testing

Application

Industry

On the basis of type, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into services and equipment. Services are further sub segmented into inspection, consulting, training and others. Equipment are further sub segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, radiography test equipment, visual inspection equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of mode of testing, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into surface testing, volumetric testing, condition monitoring and integrity inspection. In 2018, surface testing segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of application, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into flaw detection, leak detection, dimensional measurement, physical analysis, chemical analysis, plasma emission testing, corrosion emission testing, and others. Among these, in 2018 physical analysis dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

On the basis of industry, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defence and others. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

