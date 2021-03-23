Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Nonprofit CRM Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Nonprofit CRM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nonprofit CRM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salsa CRM

Kindful

GiftWorks

NeonCRM

DonorSnap

DonorPerfect

Trail Blazer

ablia

Unit4

DonorStudio

MatchMaker

iMIS

MemberClicks

WizeHive

SilkStart

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nonprofit CRM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nonprofit CRM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nonprofit CRM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 SMB

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size

2.2 Nonprofit CRM Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Nonprofit CRM Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Nonprofit CRM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Nonprofit CRM Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Nonprofit CRM Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Salsa CRM

12.1.1 Salsa CRM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.1.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development

12.2 Kindful

12.2.1 Kindful Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.2.4 Kindful Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kindful Recent Development

12.3 GiftWorks

12.3.1 GiftWorks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.3.4 GiftWorks Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GiftWorks Recent Development

12.4 NeonCRM

12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development

12.5 DonorSnap

12.5.1 DonorSnap Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.5.4 DonorSnap Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DonorSnap Recent Development

12.6 DonorPerfect

12.6.1 DonorPerfect Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.6.4 DonorPerfect Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 DonorPerfect Recent Development

12.7 Trail Blazer

12.7.1 Trail Blazer Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.7.4 Trail Blazer Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Trail Blazer Recent Development

12.8 ablia

12.8.1 ablia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.8.4 ablia Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ablia Recent Development

12.9 Unit4

12.9.1 Unit4 Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.9.4 Unit4 Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Unit4 Recent Development

12.10 DonorStudio

12.10.1 DonorStudio Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nonprofit CRM Software Introduction

12.10.4 DonorStudio Revenue in Nonprofit CRM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 DonorStudio Recent Development

12.11 MatchMaker

12.12 iMIS

12.13 MemberClicks

12.14 WizeHive

12.15 SilkStart

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

