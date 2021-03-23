Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Product (Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Microscopes, Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories), Application (Cataract, Refractive, Glaucoma, Vitreoretinal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition:

The ophthalmic devices are used for the visual and eye care. Ophthalmic devices are designed to prevent and potential eye diseases, injuries and eye damage. The ophthalmic surgeries are used for the treatment of various diseases such as cataract, dry eye syndrome, strabismus, glaucoma, macular degeneration, uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, amblyopia, retinal detachment, optic neuropathy and others. The ophthalmic devices require ophthalmic microscopes for the diagnosis and identification of the disease, ophthalmic surgical accessories such as forceps, scissors, laser, light sources and other devices which are required for the treatment of the eyes. Various types of eyes associated diseases such as glaucoma disorders, vitreoretinal, refractive eye state, hypermetropia, myopia, presbyopia, hypermetropia and other type of eye associated disorders requires ophthalmic devices for the diseases.

Market Segmentation:

The global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

> On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, ophthalmic microscopes and ophthalmic surgical accessories. The cataract surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, phacoemulsification devices, cataract surgery instruments and kits, cataract surgery lasers and IOL injectors. Intraocular lenses segment is further sub-segmented into standard intraocular lenses and premium intraocular lenses. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices segment is further sub-segmented into cohesive OVDS, dispersive OVDS and combinational OVDS. Glaucoma surgery devices segment is further sub segmented into glaucoma drainage devices, micro-invasive glaucoma surgery devices, glaucoma laser systems and glaucoma surgery instruments and kits. Refractive surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, refractive surgery instruments and kits and other refractive surgery lasers. Vitreoretinal surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into vitreoretinal packs, vitrectomy machines, photocoagulation lasers, vitreoretinal surgery instruments and kits, illumination devices and vitrectomy probes. Ophthalmic surgical accessories segment is further sub-segmented into ophthalmic forceps, ophthalmic spatulas, ophthalmic tips and handles, ophthalmic scissors, macular lenses and other ophthalmic accessories.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cataract, glaucoma, refractive, vitreoretinal, diabetic retinopathy and others.

> On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory centers.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market

> Novatis AG

> Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

> ZEISS International

> BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

> HOYA Corporation

> Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

> IRIDEX Corporation

> Leica Microsystems

> Lumenis

> NIDEK CO., LTD.

> Quantel Medical

> STAAR SURGICAL

> TOPCON CORPORATION

> Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

> ACB Molteno

> Aurolab

> Inami & Co., Ltd

> iVIS Technologies

> TAKAGI OPHTHALMIC INSTRUMENTS EUROPE LTD.

> Medical Technical Products

