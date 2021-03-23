Global Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR Sensor) Market: Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Scope, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Drivers, Applications, Types, Products, Opportunities, Challenges, Policies and Forecast 2017-2022

A passive infrared sensor (PIR sensor) is an electronic sensor that measures infrared (IR) light radiating from objects in its field of view. They are most often used in PIR-based motion detectors. Any object that exceeds the temperature of absolute zero emits heat at a wavelength of infrared lights. The sensors are enabled for identification of the variations in IR radiations when an object is colliding with the primary subject of infrared radiation detection. Benefits of using passive infrared motion sensors are that these sensors use limited power and are scarcely activated by airflow.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the PIR sensor market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volumes and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the PIR sensor market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the PIR sensor market on a global level.

Request us for the sample report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-GEN-ICT-90741

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global PIR sensor market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The study provides a decisive view on the PIR sensor market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.

Key Product Types

Conventional

Intelligent

Conventional Intelligent Key Applications

Lighting System

Security

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Talk to our analyst to know more about the report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-GEN-ICT-90741/

Key Vendors

Excelitas Technologies

Shanghai Nicera

Zhengzhou Winsen

Murata

Fuji Ceramics Corporation

CITIC Kaicheng

InfraTec

Panasonic

Shenzhen Haiwang

Nippon Ceramic

Honeywell

Raytheon

Parallax

Elmos Semiconductor

Excelitas Technologies Shanghai Nicera Zhengzhou Winsen Murata Fuji Ceramics Corporation CITIC Kaicheng InfraTec Panasonic Shenzhen Haiwang Nippon Ceramic Honeywell Raytheon Parallax Elmos Semiconductor Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global PIR sensor market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the PIR sensor market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Purchase the fully updated latest report from: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-GEN-ICT-90741/