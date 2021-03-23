Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Likely To Touch US$ 8.1 billion Till 2021

Excipients are additives substances used in the tablet formulation to improve bulkiness, disintegration, dissolution rate and bioavailability of the drug. Excipients are crucial to drug delivery within the body. It does not have any medicinal properties. Its standard purpose is to streamline the manufacture of the drug and ultimately enhance the physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients might aid lubricity, flowability, disintegration, taste, and may confer some anti-microbial function to the active pharmaceutical agent.

Rapid advances in drug discovery and healthcare industry provide impetus to the pharmaceutical excipients market. Moreover, the growth of oral drugs in recent times, and increase in penetration and accessibility to drugs in the emerging markets has led to an expansion of the pharmaceutical market, and thereby the excipients market.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065062

Market Dynamics

The market for pharmaceutical excipients has seen strong growth over the past few years and is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from 2016 to 2021, in hand with the rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry for functional excipients. By 2021, the pharmaceutical excipients market will be worth an estimated $8.1 billion.

The demand for excipients will see an upward trend in the coming years due to the increase in demand for generics, as the patents of a number of blockbuster drugs are set to expire. The emergence of new excipients is also boosting the market. Nanotechnology helps impart new functions to pharmaceutical excipients. Products such as nanotechnology-enabled drug delivery systems and liposomal drug delivery systems enable better targeting to the disease site, and thus reducing the drug toxicity.

Aging population base, growing expenditure on healthcare, increasing healthcare penetration in developing countries, are some of the drivers of the pharmaceutical industry, which will, in turn, raise the demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The challenge in this sector is the increasing stringency of regulatory requirements and the high-quality standards that are to be maintained, as the lives of the people is at stake.

Market Segmentation

The market for pharmaceutical excipients can be segmented based on functionality such as diluents or fillers, binders or adhesives, disintegrants, lubricants, gladiant, flavors, color, and sweeteners. The excipients can also be segmented based on delivery mode – oral formulation, tablets, capsules, gelatin, liquid formulation, advanced delivery systems.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical excipients market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In future, stronger growth is expected to be witnessed in Asia, particularly in India and China. Low labour costs has driven outsourcing to these locations and have turned to be lucrative markets for manufacturing of generic drugs.

Get Customized Report @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10065065

Key Players

ADM, Ashland, BASF, Evonik, Dow Chemical

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market Segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609