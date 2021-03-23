Global Pharmaceuticals Contracts Manufacturing Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016 To 2022
Cost containment is a massive challenge for every big player in the market. It is a huge problem for the companies to maximize their profits while keeping the operation cost low. So the companies are compelled to discover innovative ways to caut costs and maximizing profits. Outsourcing manufacturing facilities is a way to do that. This outsourcing of manufacturing process can help the company to focus more on research and development of new products. This can help the companies to stay competitive in the market. With the growing competition in the pharmaceuticals market, global pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is likely to grow at a high rate in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The dependence on drugs and medicines for a good healthy lifestyle has increased substantially. The pharmaceutical companies are doing all it takes to stay relevant in the market. To achieve that, the companies focus more on innovation. This is a major factor that augments the growth in the market. More and more small firms and startups are coming up which provide cheap production measures for these companies. This leads to outsourcing the manufacturing process to these small firms and startups. Many more US FDA manufacturing facilities are coming up in developing countries. Such factors stoke the growth of the global pharmaceuticals market.
The rising logistics expenses have created doubts among pharmaceutical companies. Without the right packaging, the products manufactured by companies may get damaged. They might get contaminated, which would be a roadblock to the growth of the company and hence the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Pharmaceuticals Contracts Manufacturing Market is segmented by region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. It is partitioned by type into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Final dosage formulation and secondary. The active pharmaceutical ingredient forms the major share in the market.
Geographical Analysis
North America leads the market with the largest share. The highly developed medical infrastructure can be associated with this lead. The Asia Pacific is seen to be the next big thing in the market because of lucrative policies by the governing bodies in the region. The ease of setting up new industries in the region is a major factor for this projection. The healthcare infrastructure in the region is also growing to become world class.
Key Players
Large firms are developing new methods to grow in the market. Large companies are coming together to achieve greater heights. Some of the key players in this market are:
Althea Technologies, Aenova, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, HAUPT Pharma AG, Famar, Kemwell Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Nipro Corp., NextPharma, Recipharm, Pfizer Central Source, Royal DSM N.V.
