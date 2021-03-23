Global Powder Coating Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global powder coating market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

The key market players for global powder coating market are listed below;

3M

Akzo nobel N.V

Arkema Group

Asian Paints

Axalta coating systems, LLC

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Cloverdale Paint Inc

Diamond Vogel

Evonik Industries AG

Hentzen Coatings, Inc

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,LTD

Marpol Private Limited

Ppg industries, Inc

Rpm International Inc

Somar

The sherwin-williams company

Wacker Chemie AG

The market is further segmented into;

Resin Type

Substrate

Coating Method

End User

The Global powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. End user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

