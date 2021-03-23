Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global pre-shipment inspection is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourced), EXIM (Export Goods, Import Goods), Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Agriculture and Food, Chemicals, Construction and Infrastructure Industrial and Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Life Sciences, Mining, Oil & Gas and Petroleum, Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of sourcing type, the market is segmented into in-house and outsourced

On the basis of EXIM, the market is segmented into export goods and import goods

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, construction and infrastructure, industrial and manufacturing, medical devices and life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, transportation and supply chain and logistics. The transportation segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, marine and rail.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global pre-shipment inspection market are listed below;

AIM Control Group

ALS Limited

Applus+

Asia Quality Focus

AsiaInspection, Bureau Veritas

Cayley Aerospace

CIS Commodity Inspection Services

Cotecna Inspection SA

Eurofins Scientific

Guangdong Inspection

Intertek Group plc

TV Nord Group

TV Rheinland

TUV SUD

DNV GL AS

Apave

