Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AxiomSLVermegSS&C TechnologiesWiproOracleMoody’s AnalyticsTASWolters KluwerWorkivaInvokeIBMVena SolutionsCorvilBearingPoint)

Regulatory reporting solution is a purposely build solution which is adopted by enterprises, that is used for automating workflow process for shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting. In order to manage the increasing enforcement actions and to improve accuracy, quality, and efficiency of the regulatory reporting environments.

Scope of the Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Report

This report studies the Regulatory Reporting Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Regulatory Reporting Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

AxiomSL, Vermeg, SS&C Technologies, Wipro, Oracle, Moody’ s, Analytics, TAS, Wolters Kluwer, Workiva, Invoke, IBM, Vena Solutions, Corvil, BearingPoint, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market. Top 5 took up about 47.66% of the global market in 2018. BearingPoint, Wolters Kluwer, SS&C Technologies, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market is valued at 233.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 547.7 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Regulatory Reporting Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Segment by Manufacturers

AxiomSL

Vermeg

SS&C Technologies

Wipro

Oracle

Moody’s Analytics

TAS

Wolters Kluwer

Workiva

Invoke

IBM

Vena Solutions

Corvil

BearingPoint

Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Segment by Type

Regulatory compliance services

Transaction regulatory reporting services

Managed regulatory reporting services

Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Institutions

Banking

IT & Telecom

Others

