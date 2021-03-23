Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Global stable isotope labeled compound market is expected to reach a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Deuterium, Carbon 12 & 13, Nitrogen 15, Oxygen 16 & 18, Lithium 6 & 7, Sulphur 34, Chlorine 35 & 37), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial), End User (Academic & Research, Institution, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, deuterium segment is dominating the market as It is used by the mostly toxicologist and metabolism scientist so as to identify its major role in targeting organ toxicities and drugs disposition. Other reason which made many lab technicians to follow this as it is easiest to introduce into any molecule and is considered to be cheapest amongst all isotopes.

In application, research segment has augmented the largest market share as due to its utilization in the combination of stable isotopes techniques with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and mass spectroscopy which has promoted in greater utilization in absorption, metabolism and excretion studies during research.

In end user, hospital and diagnostics centers is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as stable isotope has build an effective research platform for monitoring and tracking cancer diseases present in the human bodies. In most cases, the stable isotope can easily detect the diseases in the first stage.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global stable isotope labeled compound market are listed below;

IsoSciences

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pepscan

Mesbah Energy Co.

BOC Sciences

Isoflex

Nordion Inc.

JSC Isotope

Merck KGaA

URENCO

3M

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Alsachim

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

AMERICAN RADIOLABELED CHEMICALS, INC.

Beta Analytics

The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM

Trace Sciences International

Huayi Isotopes Co.

Chemtos

