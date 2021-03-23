Global Stereo Microscopes Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

A stereo microscope is an optical microscope device that has fixed or adjustable zooming objective and is designed in such a way that to observe samples at relative low magnifications from 2.5 to 90 times. The instrument shows magnification of about maximum 300 times than that of the normal image. This is also called as dissecting microscope. The stereo microscope consists of two separated optical systems that provide an image to each of eye.

The instrument is also used in the study of surfaces of solid specimens or may also be used to carry out close work such as watch-making, dissection, sorting, small circuit board manufacture or inspection etc.

Stereomicroscopes are divided into two basic families and both the families have positive as well as negative characteristics.

The device or instrument is used by biologists who are performing dissections, technicians who repair circuit boards, palaeontologists cleaning and examining fossils and many others. This instrument can be used from engravers to machinists, archaeologists to zoologists. These are also useful in every well-equipped laboratory, R&D facility uses and other places.

Market Segmentation

Global stereo microscopes market is categorized segmented into five notable segments which are based on basis of type, design type, zooming type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monocular, binocular and trinocular.

On the basis of design type, the market is segmented into Greenough type and common main objective/parallel optics type.

On the basis of zooming type, the market is segmented into motorized zoom and manual zoom.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into industrial and life science.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into clinical & laboratories, research institutes, industrial inspection and academics.

Market Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are

> Motic

> Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

> Unitron

> Vision Engineering Ltd.

> KEYENCE CORPORATION

> ZEISS International

> Meiji Techno

> NIKON CORPORATION

> KERN & SOHN GmbH

> Celestron, LLC.

> Boeckel + Co (Gmbh + Co)

> A.KRuSS Optronic GmbH

> Walter Products

> Olympus Corporation

> Aven Tools

> Leica Microsystems

> GUILIN MICROTECH OPTICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

> SCIENSCOPE International

> SEIWA OPTICAL Co.,Ltd.

> Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

> Others

