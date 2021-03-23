Global Thin Film Drug Market: By Product, Region, Application, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2024
Thin-film drug delivery uses a dissolving film or oral drug strip to administer drugs via absorption in the mouth and/or via the small intestines. A film is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that rapidly dissolves on the tongue or buccal cavity, delivering the drug to the systemic circulation via dissolution when contact with liquid is made.
The global Thin Film Drug market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Thin Film Drug by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Transdermal Film
Oral Thin Film
Others
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
GSK
LTS
J&J
Indivior
Pfizer
Sanofi
Church & Dwight
tesa Labtec
Tapemark
Prestige Bands
Sun Pharma
MonoSol
BioDelivery
Arx
ZIM
NAL Pharma
AdhexPharma
Aavishkar
IntelGenx Corp
APR
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Hospitals
Drugstores
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
