Global Wound Care Biologics Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global wound care biologics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market.

The key market players for global wound care biologics s market are listed below;

Smith and Nephew

INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION

M?lnlycke Health Care AB

Amnio Technology, LLC

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

ORGANOGENESIS INC

CONVATEC AG

Skye Biologics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

MiMedx

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

Kerecis

ACell Inc.

Solsys Medical

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Amniox Medical, Inc.

The global wound care biologics market is segmented into;

Product Type

Wound Type

End User

On the basis of product type the global wound care biologics market is segmented into synthetic skin grafts, growth factors, allografts, xenografts. In 2018, synthetic skin grafts segment is expected to dominate the Global wound care biologics market with highest market shares. However, allografts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth factors segment is further sub segmented into platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)segment, platelet rich plasma (PRP)segment, epidermal growth factor (EGF)segment and basic fibroblast growth factor (BFGF)segment, granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) segment, talactoferrin alfa, thrombin peptide (TP508)segment, keratinocyte growth factor (KGF)segment.

On the basis of wound type the global wound care biologics market is categorized into wounds, and ulcers, burns. In 2018, wounds segmentis expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest market shares. However, ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user the global wound care biologics s market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres and ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare centers. In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wound care biologics market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

