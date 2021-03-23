Global X-Ray Detector Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global x-ray detector market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors, Mobile Detectors), Application (Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application, Industrial Application), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’S), Clinics, ICU), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the flat panel detectors are used mostly because of their high cost and use.

In application, the hospitals segments is the most rapidly growing segment because most of the X-rays are done in hospitals therefore, hospitals require a larger number of x-ray systems and their detectors.

In end user, the medical applications have a larger market than other applications because of the growing number of diseases worldwide, growing number of diseases worldwide X-ray machines are used the most for medical imaging.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Global X-ray detector market are listed below;

AMPTEK, Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Rigaku Corporation

Moxtek

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Detection Technology Plc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thales Group

Carestream Health

YXLON International

Idetec Medical Imaging

Medecom

Rayence

Analogic Corporation.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

