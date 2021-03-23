Healthcare Business Intelligence 2018 Global Market Key Players – IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Information Builders
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy
Oracle Corporation
Qlik Technologies, Inc
SAP AG
SAS Institute, Inc
TIBCO Software Inc
Tableau Software
Agilum Healthcare Intelligence
Siemens Healthcare
Perficient, Inc.
Request For Free Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3490224-global-heal…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traditional BI
Cloud BI
Mobile BI
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical
Financial Analysis
Operational Performance & Cost Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3490224-global-healthcare-…
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Traditional BI
1.4.3 Cloud BI
1.4.4 Mobile BI
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Clinical
1.5.3 Financial Analysis
1.5.4 Operational Performance & Cost Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
https://www.openpr.com/news/1327400/Healthcare-Business-Intelligence-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-IBM-Corporation-Information-Builders-Microsoft-Corporation-MicroStrategy-Oracle-Corporation-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Information Builders
12.2.1 Information Builders Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction
12.2.4 Information Builders Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Information Builders Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft Corporation
12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.4 MicroStrategy
12.4.1 MicroStrategy Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction
12.4.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
Continued…….
