Healthcare IT Solutions 2018 Global Market Key Players McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Healthcare IT Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare IT Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Healthcare IT Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
McKesson Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
athenahealth
Epic Systems Corporation
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Cerner Corporation
Carestream Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EHR
PACS
Interoperability
Healthcare Analytics
Telemedicine
CRM
Market segment by Application, split into
Application 1
Application 2
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare IT Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare IT Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 EHR
1.4.3 PACS
1.4.4 Interoperability
1.4.5 Healthcare Analytics
1.4.6 Telemedicine
1.4.7 CRM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Application 1
1.5.3 Application 2
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size
2.2 Healthcare IT Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 McKesson Corporation
12.1.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Healthcare IT Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.2.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Healthcare IT Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development
12.3 athenahealth
12.3.1 athenahealth Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 athenahealth Revenue in Healthcare IT Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 athenahealth Recent Development
12.4 Epic Systems Corporation
12.4.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Healthcare IT Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development
12.5 GE Healthcare
12.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare IT Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
Continued…….
