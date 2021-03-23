Humidifiers Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Humidifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global humidifiers market is expected grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The rising awareness of the ill effects of dry air and poor indoor air quality drives the global market. Humidifiers are used to relieve problems caused by dry air like dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, bloody noses, nose irritation, dry cough, irritated vocal cords, and cracked lips.

Increase disposable income coupled with rising living standards is the major factor positively influencing the growth of the humidifier market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the large humidifier is integrated with HVAC, which is being widely adopted by commercial and industrial applications, owing to facilitate the better working environment for employees.

The worldwide market for Humidifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boneco

Honeywell

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Vicks

Crane USA

Dyson

Guardian Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Warm-Mist Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Cool-Mist Humidifiers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

