Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Component (Sensors, Industrial Robotics, Distributed Control System (DCS), Condition Monitoring, Camera Systems, Smart Meters, and Others), by Software (Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Systems, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), SCADA Systems, Distribution Management System, and Others), for Verticals (Manufacturing, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Industrial internet of things (IIoT) market is segmented based on component, software, vertical, and region. The component segment included in this market are sensors, industrial robotics, a distributed control system (DCS), condition monitoring, camera systems, smart meters, and others. Software segment includes product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, manufacturing execution system (MES), SCADA systems, distribution management system, and others. The vertical segment includes manufacturing, utilities, oil gas, metals mining, retail, healthcare, transportation logistics, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global industrial internet of things (IIoT) market. Key players profiled in this report include ARM Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Systems, Honeywell International Inc., and Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

The report segments industrial internet of things (IIoT) into:

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Component Segment Analysis

Sensors

Industrial Robotics

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Condition Monitoring

Camera Systems

Smart Meters

Others

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Software Segment Analysis

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Systems

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

SCADA Systems

Distribution Management System

Others

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Manufacturing

Utilities

Oil Gas

Metals Mining

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation Logistics

Others

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

