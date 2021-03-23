LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2024
Social Networking Service is one internet application service aimed at assisting people in establishing social network.
Through information mark combination of time series, behavior trace and geographical location, LBSNS helps people to establish wider and closer relationship with the outside world and intensifies the relevance between social networking and geographical location.
In 2018, the global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foursquare
Loopt
GyPSii
CitysensePlazes
Brightkite
Gowalla
Yelp
Bedo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Client
Web Client
SMS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor
1.4.3 Outdoor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Mobile Client
1.5.3 Web Client
1.5.4 SMS
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Size
2.2 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Foursquare
12.1.1 Foursquare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.1.4 Foursquare Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Foursquare Recent Development
12.2 Loopt
12.2.1 Loopt Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.2.4 Loopt Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Loopt Recent Development
12.3 GyPSii
12.3.1 GyPSii Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.3.4 GyPSii Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GyPSii Recent Development
12.4 CitysensePlazes
12.4.1 CitysensePlazes Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.4.4 CitysensePlazes Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CitysensePlazes Recent Development
12.5 Brightkite
12.5.1 Brightkite Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.5.4 Brightkite Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Brightkite Recent Development
12.6 Gowalla
12.6.1 Gowalla Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.6.4 Gowalla Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Gowalla Recent Development
12.7 Yelp
12.7.1 Yelp Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Introduction
12.7.4 Yelp Revenue in LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Yelp Recent Development
……Continued
