Natural Polymer Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Natural polymers are those substances which are derived from natural sources. These polymers are either synthesized by addition polymerization or condensation polymerization. Polymers are extensively found in nature, some of the main natural polymers includes, cellulose ether, exudate & vegetable gum, starch & fermentation products and protein based products, among others. Cellulose is a main structural component of the plants. Cellulose is one of the most abundant natural polymer found on earth, it is mainly used in paper and pulp industry, textile, medical and food & beverage industry.

Natural polymers are non-toxic, renewable, biodegradable, safe, economical and abundant source of biocompatible materials for suitable for various applications in the medical field. Natural polymers finds widespread applications in the shipment of non-durable goods, pharmaceuticals, oilfields as well as food & beverages. Natural polymers are also finds its diverse application in various industries such as construction, adhesives, paints and inks, packaging etc. among others.

Global Natural Polymer Market: Market Dynamics

Natural polymer market is anticipated to be primarily driven due to increase in demand for non-petroleum based and eco-friendly products. Further, increasing penetration of natural polymer based products in pharmaceutical industry for various applications such as for binders and fillers in drugs, excipients, wound dressing, and treatment of arthritic-affected joints, etc. Rise in demand of natural polymers from oilfield industry in hydraulic fracturing fluid is also expected to drive the natural polymer market. Another most prominent consumer of natural polymer is in packaging, with the growth in packaging industry the natural polymer market is expected to be driven.

With the increasing trend of applications towards the use ecofriendly products may many factures are focusing on research and development of natural polymers for various applications for instance development of newer drug delivering techniques using natural polymers. Further, increasing acceptance of natural polymers as substitute in medical field industry is expected to boost the natural polymer market over the forecast period.

The natural polymer market is governed through stringent environmental rules and regulations which is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast period. Further, increasing awareness about deforestation and protection of animals is anticipated to act as a minor barrier for the market. Ready availability of alternatives for natural polymers, such as for cotton and natural rubber, is expected to be a restraining factor the market growth.

Increasing concern for environmental pollution and degradation over the use of non-biodegradable petroleum based substitutes along with volatile price of crude oil is expected to drive demand of natural polymer. Further, increasing investment for research and development led by the government initiatives have yielded in to various industrial application of natural polymers, in the field of agriculture, medical, pharmaceutical and packaging industry.

Global Natural Polymer Market: Market Segmentation

The global natural polymer market on the basis of type can be segmented as:

Cellulose Ethers

Exudate & Vegetable Gums

Starch & Fermentation Products

Other Polymers

The global natural polymer market on the basis of application can be segmented as:

Construction

Food & Beverages

Medical

Oilfield

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Inks and Paints

Adhesives

Packaging

Others (Textile and Leather, etc.)

Global Natural Polymer Market: regional outlook

North America is expected to dominate the natural polymer market over the forecast period. Natural polymer market in North America is expected to be driven due to increasing application in medical, oilfield industry and packaging industry. Growing construction industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the natural polymer market. However, due lack of technological advancement and capital investment in most of the developing countries in MEA is expected to constraint the natural polymer market. Growing population, increasing industrialization along with increase in an affluent middle class in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of natural polymer market at a significant pace. Europe natural polymer market is anticipated to expand with a healthy growth rate primarily driven by the increase in demand for non-petroleum based and environmentally friendly product. Latin America market is expected to grow at relatively slower pace over the forecast period.

Global Natural Polymer Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global natural polymer market are as follows:

