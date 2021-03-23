Network Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Network Monitoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Network monitoring is the use of a system that constantly monitors a computer network for slow or failing components and that notifies the network administrator (via email, SMS or other alarms) in case of outages or other trouble. Network monitoring is part of network management.

Increasing network complexity, converging technologies, and growing implementation of virtualization are expected to transform network management technologies, tools, and practices.

In 2018, the global Network Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Deep Software

Webroot Software

Netreo

Black Duck

VictorOps

EventTracker

Soneco

ManageEngine

SysAid Technologies

Splunk

Domotz

Datadog

NetCrunch

EventSentry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Governments

Corporations

Individuals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Governments

1.5.3 Corporations

1.5.4 Individuals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Network Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deep Software

12.1.1 Deep Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Deep Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Deep Software Recent Development

12.2 Webroot Software

12.2.1 Webroot Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Webroot Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Webroot Software Recent Development

12.3 Netreo

12.3.1 Netreo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Netreo Revenue in Network Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Netreo Recent Development

12.4 Black Duck

12.4.1 Black Duck Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Black Duck Revenue in Network Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Black Duck Recent Development

12.5 VictorOps

12.5.1 VictorOps Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 VictorOps Revenue in Network Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VictorOps Recent Development

Continued…….

