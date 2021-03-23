New report shares details about the Essential Oil Containers Market by 2028

Essential Oil Containers Market: An Overview

Essential oils are also known as volatile oils, ethereal oils, aetheroleathe as they derived from the plant. Such oils are highly vulnerable to deterioration & permeation. Thus it is imperative that products containing essential oil need to pack in a suitable container. Essential oil containers are proven to reduce the penetration of sunlight and hazardous gases and hence prolong the shelf life of product containing essential oil. Essential oil containers are manufactured from highest quality raw material such as glass and bottle and widely accepted in various end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, household, and others. Essential oil containers are available in multiple sizes and shapes in the product type such as bottle and jars. Essential oil containers are safe to use and recyclable which is expected to create a positive outlook for global essential oil containers market during the forecast period.

Essential Oil Containers Market: Dynamics

Essential oils are very potent. Light, heat, oxygen, moisture, other hazardous gases can affect the expiration date of a product containing essential oil. This factor is likely to escalate the demand for essential oil containers during the forecast period. A robust growth rate of cosmetics and packaging industry across the globe and increasing of use of essential oils in skin care and perfumery products are likely to drive the growth of global essential oil containers market during the forecast period. Also, essential oil containers are gaining vital importance in the packaging of various pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals and other products. Such factors are likely to fuel the growth of global essential oil containers market during the forecast period. Essential oil containers made of glass material are expected to gain traction over the forecast period due to its inert, highly recyclable, durable, hygienic nature. Also, it offers high security against external contaminations. Essential oil dropper bottle is gaining significant popularity among end-use industries as if offers consistency, and easy dispensing solutions. Overall, the global essential oil containers market is projected to expand with notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Essential Oil Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the essential oil containers market is segmented into: Glass & Plastic

On the basis of product type, the essential oil containers market is segmented into: Bottle & Jars

On the basis of closing style, the essential oil containers market is segmented into: Caps, Droppers (Horizontal Dropper & Vertical Dropper), Pump Dispenser & Others

On the basis of capacity, the essential oil containers market is segmented into: Upto 20 ml, 20 ml to 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml, 100 ml to 200 ml & Above 200 ml

On the basis of end use, the essential oil containers market is segmented into: Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Household, Chemicals & Others

Essential Oil Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region such as China, India are expected to witness significant demand for essential oil containers due to the rapid expansion of end-use industries. China is likely to remain at the forefront in terms of essential oil containers market share during the forecast period. North America and Europe are significant shareholders of global essential oil containers market are projected to expand with noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, cosmetics and personal care end-use industries are likely to generate massive demand for essential oil containers market during the forecast period. Japan essential oil containers market is expected to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of various end-use industries in regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa likely to offer growth opportunities for essential oil containers market during the forecast period.

Essential Oil Containers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global essential oil containers market are:

Guangzhou Jiaxing Glass Products Co., Ltd., Carow Packaging, Inc., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Baralan International S.p.A., N. G. Glass Factory, Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou 3 Star Craftwork Glass Co., Ltd. & The Grasse Fragrance Co.

Essential Oil Containers Market: Key Trends

Some of the key trends are observed among the essential oil containers manufacturers are listed below:

Essential oils are going mainstream in the household. Thus, customers have identified scents they really love and they are buying in bigger quantities. Hence, In order to fulfill the changing consumer demand, numerous essential oil containers manufacturers are manufacturing bigger size containers.

Various essential oil containers manufacturers are experiencing robust growth in the essential oil market. Hence, they are collaborating with filling and capping companies to provide complete solutions to its customers.