North America Dental Equipment Market Share Rising with a CAGR of 6.23% – Latest Industry Outlook 2023, size and Trend Analysis 2019

The North American dental equipment market is growing at a sound pace and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The “North America Dental Equipment Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Patterson Dental (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health, Inc., and Biolase Inc.

The North American dental equipment market is segmented on the basis of products, applications and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dental radiology equipment, dental sensor, dental hand pieces, CAD/CAM, dental chairs, dental lasers, casting machines, and others. The dental radiology equipment is further segmented into intra-oral X-rays, extra-oral X-rays, 2D imaging, CBCT, and others. The dental sensors are further segmented into dental X-ray sensors, phosphor plate sensors. The dental hand pieces are further segmented into electric, hybrid, and air driven. The CAD/CAM is further segmented into software and equipment. The dental chairs are further segmented into electric and hydraulic. The dental lasers is further segmented into lasers for soft tissue, and lasers for hard tissue. The casting machine is further segmented into injection casting machine, vacuum casting machine, and centrifugal casting machine.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into examining the mouth and teeth, scaling or professional cleaning of teeth, cavity removal, placing and condensing filling materials, carving and finishing dental fillings, and others.

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– The U.S. – Canada – Mexico Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Germany – UK – France – Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– China – Japan – India – Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

– Brazil

– Brazil Rest of the World

