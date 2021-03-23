Nuclear Power 2018 Global Market Key Players – Orano, China National Nuclear Cooperation, Larsen and Toubro, NIAEP ASC – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nuclear Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rapid population growth along with improved lifestyle has resulted in an augmented energydemand from households. Rising demand for a variety of products has driven industrial developments in various countries, thus increasing energy requirements from manufacturing sector.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orano (previously Areva)

China National Nuclear Cooperation (CNNC)

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

NIAEP ASC

Westinghouse Electric Company

Atomic Energy of Canada

Bharat Heavy Electricals

GE Hitachi

KEPCO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Bruce Power

CEZ Group

Nukem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiler Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric Power Generation

Industrial

Medical

Food & Agriculture

