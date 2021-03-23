Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025
OSAT stands for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test. This report focuses on OSAT Providers. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (manufacturing) provide third-party IC-packaging and test services.The OSATs are merchant vendors. IDMs and foundries with internal packaging operations also outsource a certain percentage of their IC-packaging production to the OSATs. The fabless companies also outsource their packaging to the OSATs and/or foundries.
Increased demand for outsourced SATS or OSAT services will be a remarkable trend favoring the growth of the global SATS market. With the rapidly thriving consumer electronics industry, the demand for connectivity and mobility is also on the rise, which is foreseen to be an important booster to the demand for connected devices, eventually fostering the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in OSAT market, while the Taiwan is the second sales market for OSAT in 2017.
In the industry, ASE Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amkor and JECT ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.81%, 15.13% and 13.02% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
According to this study, over the next five years the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36100 million by 2024, from US$ 29300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Test Service
Assembly Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Communication
Computing & networking
Consumer electronics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ASE Group
Amkor
JECT
SPIL
Powertech Technology Inc
TSHT
TFME
UTAC
Chipbond
ChipMOS
KYEC
Unisem
Walton Advanced Engineering
Signetics
Hana Micron
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Test Service
2.2.2 Assembly Service
2.3 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Communication
2.4.2 Computing & networking
2.4.3 Consumer electronics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) by Players
3.1 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ASE Group
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.1.3 ASE Group Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ASE Group News
11.2 Amkor
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.2.3 Amkor Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Amkor News
11.3 JECT
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.3.3 JECT Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 JECT News
11.4 SPIL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.4.3 SPIL Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SPIL News
11.5 Powertech Technology Inc
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.5.3 Powertech Technology Inc Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Powertech Technology Inc News
11.6 TSHT
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.6.3 TSHT Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 TSHT News
11.7 TFME
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Product Offered
11.7.3 TFME Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 TFME News
……Continued
