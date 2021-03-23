Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Synopsis

The detailed report that has been recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global overactive bladder treatment market is marked to exhibit steady expansion at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Overactive bladder is a condition that occurs in various diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and others. Rise in prevalence of these diseases and rapid increase in the global geriatric population are inducing high demand for effective treatment of overactive bladder, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global overactive bladder treatment market. Increased marketing activities, availability of affordable treatments and development of innovative treatment procedures are also fueling the growth of the global overactive bladder treatment market. However, low penetration of treatment options in the healthcare sector and lack of awareness among the population of the underdeveloped countries are restricting the expansion of the global overactive bladder treatment market during the assessment period.

The global overactive bladder treatment market has been segmented on the basis of pharmacotherapy, non-pharmacological treatment, and disease. Based on pharmacotherapy, the global overactive bladder treatment market has been segmented into anticholinergics, Botox, mirabegron, neurostimulation, and others. The anticholinergics segment has been further sub-segmented into solifenacin, oxybutynin, fesoterodine, darifenacin, tolterodine, trospium, and others.

Based on non-pharmacological treatment, the global overactive bladder treatment market has been segmented into dietary and fluid modifications, behavioral therapy, pelvic floor muscle rehabilitation, and others. Based on disease, the global overactive bladder treatment market has been segmented into idiopathic overactive bladder and neurogenic overactive bladder. The neurogenic overactive bladder segment has been further sub-segmented into the overactive bladder in Parkinson’s disease, the overactive bladder in stroke, the overactive bladder in spinal cord injury, and overactive bladder in other disorders.

Geographically, the global overactive bladder treatment market has been segmented into four major regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas dominate the global overactive bladder market where North America is projected to be the leading market in this region. Rise in prevalence of chronic urinary incontinence among the adult women, rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions in the well-developed healthcare sector and increased focus on development of high-quality drugs and medical devices in this region. The Europe region commands the second largest share of the global overactive bladder treatment market owing to the increasing availability of favorable reimbursement policies and increased research and development in the well-developed healthcare sector of this region. Increasing awareness regarding the treatments for overactive bladder, increased drug manufacturing and export, and availability of effective treatments in the healthcare sector of the developing economies are propelling the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa region is expanding at a steady growth rate in the global overactive bladder treatment market owing to the lack of awareness regarding available treatments and low penetration of healthcare facilities in the remote areas of the underdeveloped countries in this region.

In January 2019, the researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine have announced that they have developed implantable device that could help to treat individuals with overactive bladders without using electronic stimulators or medications.

In January 2019, researchers from University of Illinois, Northwestern University in the U.S. and University of Washington has announced the development of a compact implantable device that detects overactivity in the bladder and use bio-integrated LEDs to reduce the urge to urinate.

The prime players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global overactive bladder treatment market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S. A., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Allergan, Plc., Mylan N.V., Endo International Plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Cogentix Medical, Inc., and others.

