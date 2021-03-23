Paints and Coatings Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Reportocean.com “Paints and Coatings Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Paints and Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent Base, Waterborne, Powder Coating, Anti-fouling) by Resin (Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Ceramic, Intumescent) for Architectural, Industrial and special purpose applications by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the paints and coatings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the paints and coatings market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the paints and coatings market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global paints and coatings market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the paints and coatings market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the paints and coatings market by segmenting the market based on technology, resin, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Based on technology, the segmentation of paints and coatings market is solvent base, waterborne, powder coating, anti-fouling. Based on resin, the segmentation of paints and coatings market is alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, ceramic, intumescent. Based on application, the segmentation of paints and coatings market is the architectural, industrial and special purpose. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global paints and coatings market such as Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Hempel A/S, RPM International, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, The Sherwin Williams Company, BASF Coatings GmbH, Axalta Coatings Systems, PPG Industries, and AkzoNobel N.V.

