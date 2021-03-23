Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Report Aims to Outline and Forecast Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2025

In this report studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market for 2018-2023.

Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms allows people to share access to their houses, rooms, products, and services for a fee or other compensation. This phenomenon, also termed as peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation, has gained prevalence in travel & tourism marketplaces in the past few years.

Over the next five years, It is projected that Peer-to-Peer Accommodation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Airbnb Inc.

Flipkey Inc.

HomeAway, Inc.

Roomorama

HouseTrip Ltd.

Wimdu

Lifealike Limited

com

Couchsurfing International Inc.

MyTwinPlace

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Room

Private Room

Segmentation by application:

Tourism

Hospitality

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Peer-to-Peer Accommodation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation by Players

4 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airbnb Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered

11.1.3 Airbnb Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airbnb Inc. News

11.2 Flipkey Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered

11.2.3 Flipkey Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Flipkey Inc. News

11.3 HomeAway, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered

11.3.3 HomeAway, Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 HomeAway, Inc. News

11.4 Roomorama

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered

11.4.3 Roomorama Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Roomorama News

Continue…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

