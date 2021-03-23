Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Report Aims to Outline and Forecast Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2025
In this report studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market for 2018-2023.
Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms allows people to share access to their houses, rooms, products, and services for a fee or other compensation. This phenomenon, also termed as peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation, has gained prevalence in travel & tourism marketplaces in the past few years.
Over the next five years, It is projected that Peer-to-Peer Accommodation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- Airbnb Inc.
- Flipkey Inc.
- HomeAway, Inc.
- Roomorama
- HouseTrip Ltd.
- Wimdu
- Lifealike Limited
- com
- Couchsurfing International Inc.
- MyTwinPlace
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Single Room
- Private Room
Segmentation by application:
- Tourism
- Hospitality
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Peer-to-Peer Accommodation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation by Players
4 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airbnb Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered
11.1.3 Airbnb Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airbnb Inc. News
11.2 Flipkey Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered
11.2.3 Flipkey Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Flipkey Inc. News
11.3 HomeAway, Inc.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered
11.3.3 HomeAway, Inc. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 HomeAway, Inc. News
11.4 Roomorama
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product Offered
11.4.3 Roomorama Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Roomorama News
Continue…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
