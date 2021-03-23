Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market Product Price, Size, Profit Share Capacity, Production, Supply, Demand and Market Growth Rate Forecast To 2027

Market Highlights:

Desiccants are materials that adsorb and retain water vapour. Desiccants are solids that contain a network of interconnected pores that allow water molecules to be attached to the large internal surface. In pharmaceutical materials, desiccants are required for meeting strict quality assurance and performance criteria. The principal desiccants used in pharmaceutical applications include silica gel and molecular sieve among others. The rise in the ageing population leads to increasing diseases and more requirement of medical facilities in the population. This will increase the usage of medical facilities and health care products. Due to this, there will be an increase in the production of pharmaceutical desiccants. Additionally, developing nations provide various opportunities for the desiccant market. However, stringent regulations and temperature fluctuation are the factors may hamper the growth of the market.

Worldwide Key Players:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Multisorb Technologies

Sanner GmbH

CSP Technologies, Inc

Capitol Scientific, Inc

Desiccare, Inc

R. Grace & Co

Desican Inc

Clariant Global

Oker-Chemie GmbH

Market Research Analysis:

The market has been segmented based on type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into silica gel, activated, carbonclay desiccant, molecular sieves and others. Silica Gel accounted for the largest market share of 40.00% in 2015, with a market value of USD 47.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. Silica gel is non-toxic, non-flammable and safe to use to protect foods, medicines, sensitive materials and much more. It is extremely porous and capable of absorbing high levels of moisture. It has highest moisture adsorption capacity of any commercial desiccant which makes it one of the most effective ingredients for products .It is designed to prevent corrosion during transportation and storage. Activated was the second-largest market in 2015, valued at USD 29.5 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16%. Activated Alumina is widely used for removing moisture, purification and other treatments.

On the basis of end uses, Tablets accounted for the largest market share of 22% in 2015, with a market value of USD 208.2 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. API’s was the second-largest market in 2015, valued at USD 203.5 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.37%.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global pharmaceutical desiccant market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global pharmaceutical desiccant market by its type, end user, and region.

Global Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market, By Type

Silica Gel

Activated

Carbonclay Desiccant

Molecular Sieves

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market, By End-use

Tablets

API’s

Capsules

Diagnostic Kit

Nutraceutical Product Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market, By Region