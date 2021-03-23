PLA Cup Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

PLA Cup Market: An Overview

PLA plastic, or polylactic acid, is a bio-based plastic manufactured from renewable raw materials such as corn starch-based resin and is environment-friendly. PLA requires significantly less energy as compared to conventional plastic to mold into containers. The fabrication of PLA consumes 68 percent fewer fuel resources when compared to traditional plastics and emits decidedly fewer greenhouse gases and has emerged as the world’s first greenhouse-gas-neutral polymer. The advantage of using PLA cup is the excellent recyclability. PLA cup has emerged as an alternative solution to conventional paper and plastic cups. Among the three plastic cups- Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polylactic Acid (PLA) cup is the only biodegradable and compostable. Owing to its advantages such as biodegradability and recyclability, PLA cup market is expected to create up surging opportunities for PLA cup manufacturers. PLA cups are similar to conventional plastic cups and are available in various capacities such as up to 10 oz, 10 to 15 oz, and 15 to 25 oz. The demand for the molded fiber cups is going to increase during the forecast period due to wider consumer acceptance for its sustainability.

PLA Cup Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for PLA cup is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, owing to benefits of PLA cups over regular plastic cups. One of the key drivers for the growth of the PLA cup market is the 100% biodegradability. PLA cups can withstand a wide range of temperatures 0°C to 70°C and can be used for serving cold as well as hot food & beverage products. Initiative taken against the consumption of disposable plastic products and by adopting eco-friendly products by food serving outlets is trending in the PLA cup market. For instance, McDonald’s and Starbucks began a collaboration and announced to develop cups made of polylactic acid, that are compostable, recyclable, or both. Along with this, the PLA cup offers printability for branding and promotion on its surface and has no plastic lining on its edge, which makes them easily recyclable. These are the factors fuelling the demand for PLA cup in the foodservice disposables market. The global PLA market is anticipated to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors are restraining the growth of the global PLA cup market, owing to ease in availability of alternative products such as standard plastic cups. The global market for PLA cups is anticipated to face strong competition from plastic cups market. Furthermore, few manufacturers are operating in the global PLA cups market. Along with this, the production cost of PLA cups is high as compared to the alternative such as PP cups and PET cups. These factors might hamper the growth of the global PLA market during the forecast period.

PLA Cup Market: Segmentation

Globally, the PLA cup market has been categorized on the basis of capacity, sales channel, application, and end-use.

On the basis of capacity, the global PLA cup market has been segmented as- Up to 10 oz, 10 to 15 oz, 15 to 20 oz & 20 to 25 oz

On the basis of sales channel, the global PLA cup market has been segmented as- Manufacturers (Direct Sales), Distributors, E-retail & Retailers(Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores & Discount Stores & Warehouse)

On the basis of application, the global PLA cup market has been segmented as – Carbonated beverages, Milkshakes, Iced Tea/Coffee, Fruit Juices, Alcoholic beverages, Smoothies, Ice Creams & Other Food & Beverage Products

On the basis of end-use, the global PLA cup market has been segmented as Hotels, Restaurants & Motels, Bars & Lounges, Cafes & Others

PLA Cup Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global PLA cup market has been divided into seven key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

PLA Cup Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in PLA cup market are- Avani Eco Hub, Biopac (UK) Ltd, Celebration Paper & Plastics Ltd., Eco-Products, Inc., Green Paper Products, Betterearth Llc, among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global PLA Cup market during the forecast period.