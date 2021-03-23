Pulp Moulding Machines Market Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the pulp moulding machines market in its report titled “Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global pulp moulding machines market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Pulp moulding machines are commonly used for the manufacturing of trays, containers, plates, cups & bowls, and other products. Such products are highly sustainable and can be manufactured using recycled paper. Pulp moulding machines can be automatic, semi-automatic, or manual, and are available in different capacities. Pulp moulding machines are of either rotary or reciprocating type.

In the report, FMI suggests that the trays application segment is expected to drive the global demand for pulp moulding machines during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing demand for molded fiber products is foreseen to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of emerging economies, increasing demand of environmentally-friendly packaging solutions, and rising disposable incomes, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be highly attractive in terms of the growth rate of the pulp moulding machines market. China is expected to be dominant in terms of pulp moulding machines market share, while India is expected to have a high growth rate in the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period. ASEAN countries are significant shareholders of the APEJ pulp moulding machines market and are expected to register notable growth in the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be a highly attractive region in terms of market share of the global pulp moulding machines market and is projected to witness a healthy growth rate in pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the food service industry, which demands eco-friendly packaging solutions, is the key factor driving the growth of the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to dominate the European pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period by accounting the largest market share.

The increasing demand for molded fiber products in North America is likely to drive the growth of the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Canada is expected to outpace the U.S. in terms of growth rate of the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period.

Latin America and the MEA are the substantial shareholders and expected to be promising markets for the growth of the pulp moulding machines market. Emerging economies in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to represent high incremental opportunities for the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period.

The companies involved in the manufacturing of pulp moulding machines are putting an emphasis on enhancing the design & efficiency of pulp moulding machines, and increasing their global footprint via acquisitions and expansions. The manufacturers of pulp moulding machines are likely to eye the profitable regions such as the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in the coming years. Radially emerging economies with the increasing demand for the molded fiber products are likely to create significant opportunities for the pulp moulding machines market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global pulp moulding machines market include Huhtamaki Oyj., DKM Machine Manufacturing Inc., Pulp Moulding Dies Inc., BeSure Technology Co., Ltd, Maspack Limited, Taiwan Pulp Moulding Co., Ltd., Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd., K.U. SODALAMUTHU AND CO. PVT. LTD., ZH Moulded Pulp Co., Ltd., HGHY Pulp Molding Pack Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Nanya Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd., Inmaco Solutions B.V., Xiangtan Shuanghuan Machinery Development Co., Ltd., Southern Pulp Machinery (Pty) Ltd., Longkou City Hongrun Packing Machinery Co., Ltd., and Brodrene Hartmann A/S among others.

