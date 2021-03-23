Security Robotics Market: By Component, Application, Environment, Region, Industry Share, Size, Dynamics, Drivers, Trends Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Security Robots Market is valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 8% between 2017 and 2025.

Growing implementation of smart security & surveillance along with increasing demand for autonomous systems in surveillance & security appliances is anticipated to boost the industry growth. The demand of the robots is expected to augment with the new emerging technologies in the sector

Security concerns along with increasing penetration of automation techniques such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), desktop automation, enterprise RPA, intelligent process automation, heuristics, and autonomics are primarily driving the demand for security robotics industry. Also, increasing deployments of smart security systems in various indoor application in commercial and residential sectors will also benefits the industry demand.

The robots have locomotive abilities, for collecting data and implement the functions accordingly. The data is collected through various devices which include radars, infrared or ultrasonic sensors, cameras, thermal sensors, and others. Increasing demand for advanced technology equipment for building the strong defense sector is also projected to fuel the growth.

Segmentation: On the basis of component, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On the basis of type, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Ground

• Aerial

• Marine

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• by Demining

• Explosive Detection

• Fire Fighting

• Patrolling & Surveillance

• Rescuing Operations

• Spying

On the basis of environment, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Outdoor Environment

• Indoor Environment

On the basis on the industry, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Chemical & Mining

• Defense & Aerospace

• Entertainment & Leisure Venues

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Security Robots for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in Security Robots market by top manufacturers/players, with Security Robots revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Aerovironment Incorporation, BAE Systems, Boston Dynamics, Cobham PLC, DJI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Recon Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Robotex Inc. and Thales SA.