Skin Traction Kits Market Professional Study and Research Report 2018-2028

Skin traction kits is used for various orthopedics. Skin traction is one of the two basic types of traction used for the treatment of fractured bones or dislocation of the body parts. It is applied at the damaged part to immobilize them to prevent further tissue damage. It also helps to relieve muscle spasms or to reduce deformities such as arthritis. It works by applying bandages, splints, tapes, sponge rubbers or canvas material to the skin surrounding the damaged body structure. Once the material has been applied the weights are put into the skin traction. The amount of weight applied is limited to the tolerance of the skin. Traction should be applied in the desired direction and magnitude for effective results. Nowadays, non-adhesive skin traction kits are mainly used to avoid the risk of skin irritation and they also provides maximum patient comfort. The non-adhesive type of skin tractions are useful for sensitive or delicate skin and for infants. The Latex-free skin traction kits are also available in the market for the allergic people. Low allergy adhesive skin traction kits are effective for long term treatment.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7129

Skin Traction Kits Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increase prevalence of bone-related injuries and other muscle injuries is the driving factor of skin traction kits in the overall forecast period. Rise in geriatric population and increasing the incidence of arthritis and other back pains are the second most driving factors of skin traction kits market. Cheaper cost than other medical procedures also increases the market size of skin traction kits. Longer recovery time and other more advanced surgical techniques have restrained the growth of skin traction kits market in the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness among the people and untrained professionals in the low resource regions also delayed the growth of skin traction kits market.

Skin Traction Kits Market: Segmentation

The global market for skin traction kits is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and geography.

Based on the product type, skin traction kits market is segmented into:

Adhesives skin traction kits

Non-adhesive skin traction kits

Based on the end-user, skin traction kits market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical Centers

Long term care centers

Others

Skin Traction Kits Market: Overview

As the number of work-related accidents and increasing prevalence of arthritis, the market of skin traction kits is in great boom. They are ready to use and are available in different sizes. The non-adhesive skin tractions hold the largest market share in Skin Traction Kits market due to higher adoption among users as they do not cause skin irritations. The new adhesive skin traction kits are also available in the market provides maximum adhesion, made up of acrylic with less allergy related complications. The skin traction kits are available for short as well as long treatment. They can also be useful to relieve back pain and to correct mild deformities. Tractions are useful for various conditions. It provides pain relief in the earlier stages of the treatment.

Skin Traction Kits Market: Regional Outlook

Skin traction market is segmented on the basis of eight regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and China (APECJ), China, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is dominating the market of skin traction kits due to rise in geriatric population and awareness among the people. This is followed by Europe due to better healthcare facilities and high adoption among the users. Asia-Pacific is expecting to grow at the higher rate in the skin traction kits market due to rise in work-related accidents and increase the incidence of bone-related injuries. The Middle East and Africa is showing the sluggish growth of skin traction kits market due to poor health care facilities and lack of awareness among the patients.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7129

Skin Traction Kits Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the skin traction market are: BSN medical GmbH, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, GPC Medical Ltd, Relief Orthotics, BioCare Group Limited and others.