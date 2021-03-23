Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions 2018 Global Market Key Players – Huawei, Atkins, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Vodafone – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei(CN)

Atkins(UK)

Cisco Systems(US)

AT&T(US)

Verizon Wireless(US)

Vodafone(UK)

Telefónica(ES)

Sekisui House(JP)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

Tokyo Gas(JP)

NEC Corporation(JP)

Schneider Electric(FR)

Siemens(DE)

Microsoft(US)

Hitachi(JP)

IBM(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Toshiba(JP)

Oracle(US)

ABB Group(CH)

Panasonic(JP)

SAP SE(DE)

Silver Spring Networks(US)

General Electric(US)

Itron(US)

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3429552-global-smart-cities-connected-city-solutions-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy

Mobility & Transport

ICT

BPO

Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Cities

Medium Cities

Large Cities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3429552-global-smart-cities-connected-city-solutions-market-size

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Energy

1.4.3 Mobility & Transport

1.4.4 ICT

1.4.5 BPO

1.4.6 Security

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Cities

1.5.3 Medium Cities

1.5.4 Large Cities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size

2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/smart-cities—connected-city-solutions-2018-global-market-key-players—huawei–atkins–cisco-systems–at-t–verizon-wireless–vodafone—analysis-and-forecast-to-2025

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei(CN)

12.1.1 Huawei(CN) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei(CN) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Huawei(CN) Recent Development

12.2 Atkins(UK)

12.2.1 Atkins(UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Atkins(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Atkins(UK) Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems(US)

12.3.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development

12.4 AT&T(US)

12.4.1 AT&T(US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AT&T(US) Recent Development

12.5 Verizon Wireless(US)

12.5.1 Verizon Wireless(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Verizon Wireless(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Verizon Wireless(US) Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)