Smart Waste Management Market: Share, Size, Revenue, Growth Rate, Dynamics, Drivers, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Smart Waste Management market was estimated at USD 1.12 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

Government initiatives to decrease illegal dumping coupled with the implementation of sustainable process for managing waste is expected to propel the global market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of recycling techniques and Waste to Energy (WTE) incineration is also expected to further fuel the growth. The shifting focus of rising population towards sustainable power generation from left-over materials, has anticipated the industry growth.

The waste management market comprises the solid wastes discharged from residential & commercial societies, streets, hospitals, public places, and other institutions. Solid wastes can cause severe environmental hazards resulting into the rise of toxic elements and depletion of oxygen in atmosphere. Thus, increasing demand for clean surrounding and sustainable environment develops solid waste management as an emerging field over the forecast period.

Growing interest of industries in waste management along with technological developments towards maximizing the renewable benefits of waste are expected to positively impacting the market.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of type of waste, the report includes the market share, revenue, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Solid Waste

• Special Waste

• E-Waste

Based on method segment, the report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Smart Collection

• Smart Processing

• Smart Energy Recovery

• Smart Disposal

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Manufacturing

• Food & Retail

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Industrial

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Waste Management Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in smart waste management market by top manufacturers/players, with smart waste management market revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including IBM Corporation, Harvest Power Technologies, Suez Environment, SAP SE, Waste Management, Inc., Enevo Oy, Covanta Energy Corp., Enerkem Inc., Veolia North America, Recycle Smart Solutions, Republic Services, and BigBelly Solar, Inc.