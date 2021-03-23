Thermoform Packaging Market: Industry Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Major Regions, Segmentation and Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Thermoform Packaging Market was estimated at USD 32.16 Billion in 2015, and is anticipated to reach USD 54.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period.

“Thermoform Packaging Market”, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the thermoform packaging market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Thermoforming packaging involves plastic sheets fabrication by heating and converting into a malleable form as per the customer specifications. Ongoing developments, thermoformed plastics are casted as metal replacements employing heavy gauge process, offering applications in transportation, aerospace, industrial equipment, medical devices and kiosks centers.

Increasing consumer preferences towards packaged and fresh food is also anticipated to augment market growth. Factors including minimal packaging wastes; rising demand in food and beverages sector, retail & pharmaceuticals industries; home & personal care goods is expected to drive the global thermoform packaging market.

Thermoform material minimizes the packaged weight by more than 50% as compared with the conventional injection-molded plastic or glass packaging products. Packaged weight reduction also aids in efficient shipping. Manufacturers are developing advanced thermoform machine technology to enhance machine cycle speed and deliver better output rates in order to meet the continuous demand from end-users.

North America region has been anticipated to lead the growth owing to the rapid industrialization and emerging packaging industry over the forecast period. Growing manufacturers and suppliers of thermoformed plastic products in the region is predicted to enhance the industry. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on types, the market has been segmented to illustrate the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, mainly split into

• Blister Packaging

• Clamshell Packaging

• Skin Packaging

• Others

By Heat Seal Coating segment, the market displays the revenue, global share and growth rate of each type, majorly fragmented into

• Solvent-based

• Water-based

• Hot Melt-Based

On the basis of end-users, the market shows the revenue, global share and growth rate of each type, majorly divided into

• Food & Beverage

• Electronics

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Thermoform Packaging Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in Thermoform Packaging Market by top manufacturers/players, with Thermoform Packaging Market revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Amcor Limited, Anchor Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, Placon Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Display Pack Inc., Pactiv LLC, Westrock Company, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, and DS Smith PLC.